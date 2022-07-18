Watch: Revisiting iconic TUF brawl when Conor McGregor called T.J. Dillashaw a 'snake' and got shoved by Cody Garbrandt in return

The Ultimate Fighter Season 22 featured Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber as coaches. During episode six, the Irishman and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt got into a physical altercation.

Garbrandt shoved 'The Notorious' in response to the Irishman calling T.J. Dillashaw a snake in the grass and questioning the fighter's loyalty towards Faber and Team Alpha Male. Ironically, Garbrandt would lose his bantamweight title to Dillashaw later at UFC 217.

Watch Conor McGregor and Cody Garbrandt's physical altercation below:

During the episode, McGregor teased 'The California Kid' by saying that his protege T.J. Dillashaw won a world title while he always fell short in title fights. McGregor then called Dillashaw a snake in the grass and suggested that the American's loyalties lied with Dwayne Ludwig and not TAM. The Irishman claimed they were simply taking advantage of Faber:

"Where is the little snake, where is the little weasel?... Him [Dillashaw] and Duane [Ludwig] come over and take over the show? They'll take over your gym, they'll take over your show too, I'm sure. That's how people do to you, they just run you over."

He added:

"I certainly believe T.J. is a snake in the grass. He's here for his own benefit."

Watch Conor McGregor call T.J. Dillashaw a snake below:

What did Conor McGregor say about fighting T.J. Dillashaw?

In an interview for UFC Tonight on Fox Sports in 2015, McGregor responded to Urijah Faber's claim that he was afraid to fight T.J. Dillashaw. He dismissed Dillashaw's star power and ability to generate pay-per-view sales.

Throwing shade at the fact that Dillashaw 'barely made six figures' in his fights, McGregor asked them to prove their ability to generate bigger numbers before looking for a fight:

"Go and take him out and build some numbers and entice me, because right now I'm giggling at his little a** numbers. What can he bring? He bring none. He barely makes six figures a fight and rightfully so, because he barely brings six figures a fight."

McGregor further proclaimed that he would take on both Urijah Faber and T.J. Dillashaw simultaneously if they attracted enough pay-per-view numbers.

Watch McGregor detail why he wasn't interested in fighting Dillashaw below:

