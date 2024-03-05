WATCH: Rivals Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio’s heartwarming interaction after scary head-spiking incident at ONE 166

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio shared a heartfelt moment following their brief, but brutal encounter at ONE 166 in Qatar.

More than a year removed from their first meeting at ONE 164, ‘The Monkey God’ stepped back inside the Circle with Pacio ready to prove that he is the best strawweight in the world. Tragically, disaster struck in the opening minute when Brooks picked up Pacio and sent him crashing back down to the canvas, unintentionally spiking him on his head.

The bout was immediately stopped and Jarred Brooks was disqualified due to the illegal maneuver. However, nobody was particularly concerned with who would leave with the belt. It was all about making sure that Pacio would be okay.

Fortunately, that is the case. After undergoing a series of tests, Joshua Pacio was found to be free of any spinal or brain damage. With movement in all of his limbs, he was released from the hospital and shortly after, shared an emotional moment with Jarred Brooks.

“We’re all glad he‘s okay 🙏 Jarred Brooks checks in on Joshua Pacio after the unfortunate ending to their ONE Strawweight MMA World Title clash.”

Jarred Brooks spends some time with Joshua Pacio following scary incident

Brooks also had the opportunity to have breakfast with the Filipino fan favorite and his team, Lions Nation MMA, before leaving Qatar.

“My brother I am so happy to see you and give you a big hug!! Glad to see you’re happy and healthy!! Congrats champ!! Had a good conversation and breakfast with @lionsnationmma all great men!!” Brooks wrote on Instagram.

In all likelihood, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will meet for a trilogy bout sometime down the line, but for now, the focus is on making sure that ‘The Passion’ properly heals and does not endure any long-term effects.

