Chatri Sityodtong says Jarred Brooks’ head-spike against Joshua Pacio was “100 percent illegal”

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong stressed that what transpired in the world title match between Jarred Brooks and Joshua was undoubtedly illegal under the promotion’s ruleset.

The Global Rules Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set is the set of codes used in ONE Championship, and it vehemently states that spikes to the head are illegal and will lead to automatic disqualification.

Although it rarely happens, that incident was what transpired in the match between Brooks and Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166.

Brooks had Pacio tied up and, in a singular motion, slammed the Filipino down to the canvas. Although Brooks intended for a routine takedown, Pacio’s head was spiked to the mat causing his entire weight to come crashing down on it.

In the card’s post-event press conference, Sityodtong said:

“Jarred is a world-class wrestler. That was a dump on the head. Illegal. 100 percent illegal.”

Brooks ultimately lost the match via disqualification, and Pacio was awarded the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the process.

There are no official announcements if these two rivals will have a trilogy match to settle their differences.

Jarred Brooks apologizes to Joshua Pacio after the incident

Jarred Brooks was visibly remorseful after the harrowing end to his world title match against Joshua Pacio, and he wasted no time in apologizing to his Filipino rival.

Pacio, however, was quickly brought to the hospital after the match, leaving Brooks to send his apologies via social media.

Brooks wrote:

“@joshuapacio wish nothing but the best for you brother I hope you’re okay I am sorry for letting down my family and the organization. I did not intentionally do anything. #andnew congratulations.”

ONE 166 was ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar, and the second time the promotion held a live card in the Middle East.

The entire card is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.