WATCH: Roberto Soldic, Jonathan Haggerty, Demetrious Johnson headline ONE Championship's most surreal moments

ONE Championship has given fans around the world many legendary moments across its four combat sports offerings, namely: MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

With the promotion being five months away from celebrating its 14th anniversary since their first card back in September 2011, it posted a 17-minute compilation on YouTube featuring some of the greatest finishes under its banner, led by Croatian MMA megastar Roberto Soldic, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and now-retired MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Watch the entire video below:

Soldic's one-punch demolition of Dagi Arslanaliev was one of the most recent in the video above, as it only happened this past February. What made it even more special was that this was his first win in ONE since his December 2022 promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Haggerty's potentially career-defining dethronement of the then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama via knockout occurred in April 2023. It remains one of the best finishes in the promotion's Muay Thai ranks.

Last but certainly not least, Johnson's picture-perfect knee strike to regain the ONE flyweight MMA world championship in August 2022 is a highlight-reel finish that will stand the test of time as 'Mighty Mouse' poetically avenged his April 2021 knockout loss to Adriano Moraes.

Jonathan Haggerty hoping to headline possible ONE Championship card in the United Kingdom

ONE Championship is always gunning to make history, and Jonathan Haggerty hopes he will close out the promotion's first-ever card in his homeland of the United Kingdom — whenever that happens.

'The General' recently told the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, it's a dream for me too, to get all the supporters from the UK to come to the venue. It'll be great. We just have to wait and see what Chatri wants, and hopefully very soon."

Watch the entire interview below:

