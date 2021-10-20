Watch: Robin Black's incredible breakdown of the altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant

Robin Black recently broke down the infamous altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant at a press conference last month. Plant allegedly insulted Alvarez's mother, turning the verbal confrontation into a physical one.

In a recent tweet, Black analyzed the incident from a unique perspective.

"In hand-to-hand combat, essentially space is time, relative to speed. There's no time to act because there's no space here, chest-to-chest. So Canelo must create a void. With an engaged full-body kinetic chain, he'll push Plant and step away to stagger hips and blade shoulders. Now immediately both slip smoothly into the biochemically altered states. Plant chose the right while Canelo accesses his gentle responsive flow. He will leave his target stationary to invite the wide open hand arc, reading with a cerebral cortex which triggers his motor cortex to initiate a series of movements practiced hundreds of, thousands of times. A millisecond peak into the ear as the legs drive two sharp strikes with totality of commitment."

Check out Black's breakdown of the altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in the clip below:

The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant is now personal

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will exchange leather inside the squared circle on November 6. The much-anticipated super middleweight title bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Referring to their altercation at the press conference, Canelo Alvarez said that this was the first time in his career that things had gotten personal with his opponent.

"Nobody. Never in my life. So a little bit different but no trouble," Canelo Alvarez said to the media.

Alvarez also said that the feud with Plant wouldn't affect his psyche heading into the fight.

Canelo Alvarez comes into the fight against Plant off a win over Billy Joe Saunders. Caleb Plant is the latest target in the Mexican's quest to unify the division.

