WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon challenges old foe, close friend Superlek Kiatmoo9 to an MMA fight to settle their score

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 both have business to attend to on Sunday, March 23, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. However, fans might see them trade leather again very soon in a combat sport they have not competed in.

In a hilarious video shared on Sportskeeda MMA's Instagram account, 'The Iron Man' and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion caught up backstage before the ONE 172 pre-fight press conference commenced on Monday, March 17.

After reliving their epic Muay Thai encounter in September 2023, Rodtang asked 'The Kicking Machine' to settle the score under MMA rules, with the caveat that no stand-up is allowed.

Check out the entire video below:

Technically, Rodtang has competed in MMA during his mixed-rules matchup with MMA legend and now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson in March 2022. He only lasted until the 2:13 mark of the second round, which was contested under MMA rules, as 'Mighty Mouse' sent him to sleep via rear-naked choke.

While it is an intriguing thought, the Thai stars have high-stakes bouts ahead of them at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Rodtang will battle homegrown kickboxing great Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout. Meanwhile, Superlek takes on ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification bout over the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Rodtang heaps praise upon Takeru ahead of ONE 172

Rodtang holds opponents who fight with a style similar to him in high regard, and 'The Natural Born Krusher' fits that description to a T.

The 27-year-old superstar recently told ONE in an interview:

"Takeru's most dangerous weapons are his unpredictable and unorthodox attacks - and his Bushido spirit. He was truly born to fight."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

