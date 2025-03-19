“He was truly born to fight” - Rodtang stacks praise on "unpredictable" Takeru ahead of kickboxing super fight at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will participate in one of the biggest kickboxing matchups in the history of the spot alongside Takeru Segawa later this week.

Ad

Both striking wizards are set to headline the world's largest martial arts organization's stacked return to Japan, ONE 172, which takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Trending

Despite being dialed to the nines to hand 'The Natural Born Krusher' a defeat inside the legendary venue, Rodtang had nothing but praise for his dance partner ahead of fight night.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Jitmuangnon Gym star told ONE Championship:

“Takeru’s most dangerous weapons are his unpredictable and unorthodox attacks – and his Bushido spirit. He was truly born to fight."

Rodtang turns up in Saitama, Japan, on a run of back-to-back kickboxing and Muay Thai victories over Denis Puric and Jacob Smith, respectively.

Ad

'The Iron Man', unfortunately lost his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales in the lead-up to his title defense against the British dynamite at ONE 169 in November last year.

His motivation to reclaim his 26 pounds of gold is at its peak, and he can take a massive step in the right direction by getting a W against Takeru at ONE 172.

Ad

Rodtang vows to "bury" Takeru in super fight

While he has praise for his opposite number, make no mistake, Rodtang is hunting for a career-defining display against the Team Vasileus star.

'The Iron Man' knows just how much the former three-division K-1 champion suffered in his loss to Superlek at ONE 165 in January last year, and he's confident he's formed just the right strategy to make this fight a similar nightmare for Takeru:

Ad

“When Takeru lost to Superlek, he said in an interview that it made him feel like he was dying alive. So in this fight, I will be the one to bury him six feet under," he told the promotion in the same interview.

Catch all the action from ONE 172 live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.