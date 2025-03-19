"One of the greatest fights I've ever seen" - Fans feel the electricity of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's slugfest against Denis Puric

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is always raring to put on a show for the fans, and they got their wish when he clashed with veteran striker Denis Puric in a catchweight (141.25 pounds) kickboxing showdown last June.

'The Iron Man' and Puric produced a three-round barnburner, with both men pursuing a knockout win. Though not a single knockdown occurred, it was an unforgettable encounter that Rodtang won via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans gave them their flowers in the comments section for a hard-fought battle, writing:

"This is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen! 😨 😲 These blows and combis are INSANE. True ruffnecks!"

"Incredible from both of them but it's hard not to be a Rodtang fanboy."

"Both are true warriors in the ring. Nuff said."

"Two things come to mind. First, I didn't know knees were allowed in kickboxing. Second, that's the first fighter I've seen taking Rodtang's shots and firing back that way with his own. Very impressive by Puric."

"Now that was a good fight!!"

"The next fight... "Godzilla versus Rodtang." That even sounds good!! Godzilla is going to need the help of all his monster friends..."

Rodtang is excited to battle Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang cannot wait to trade leather with Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa in the headlining bout of ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative recently told ONE:

"I'm really excited to meet Takeru for real. There were press conferences and interviews about it. So, I want us to meet soon, and for real this time. Not just in the press conferences. and face-off days. I want us to really meet."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

