WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon cranks up the heat during his open workouts ahead of ONE 172 super clash against Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is letting the public know that he is more than ready for the litmus test awaiting in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23.

There, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is booked to finally lock horns with Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, happening inside the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Recently, the Thai hard-hitter held an open workout at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok, offering members of the press a firsthand look of his current form. It's safe to say that Rodtang is looking sharp and ready.

Check out the highlights below:

It's no surprise that all eyes are on Rodtang. The highly anticipated clash between him and his Japanese rival was originally set to take place at ONE 165 in January 2024. However, the Thai fan-favorite was forced to withdraw from the encounter due to a hand injury.

With less than two weeks until fight night, Rodtang's open workout sends a clear message — he's in peak condition and isn't going anywhere.

"The Iron Man" has more than just his date with Takeru on his mind. After being stripped of the flyweight Muay Thai crown for missing weight ahead of his rematch against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024, he is taking no chances this time.

To guarantee he hits the 135-pound mark for his highly anticipated showdown with Takeru, Rodtang has enlisted the expertise of renowned sports nutritionist Peter Miller.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon taps Petchtanong Petchfergus as training partner

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has brought in fresh reinforcements for his ONE 172 campaign, including former ONE bantamweight kickboxing Petchtanong Petchfergus.

A recent training clip showed that 'The Iron Man' has been putting great emphasis on his defense with his seasoned training partner.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

