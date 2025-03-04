WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon electrifies the crowd in collection of highlight reel KOs in his ONE Championship run

Muay Thai machine Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be best known among ONE Championship fans for methodically dissecting his foes, but he has also shown his finishing instincts on a couple of occasions.

'The Iron Man' has posted three finishes in 16 victories under the ONE banner. His three victims are Kun Khmer flyweight champion Sok Thy in May 2019, reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in January 2020, and hardy Mexican standout Edgar Tabares in May 2023.

Check out all three of Rodtang's finishes below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Already considered as one of his generation's greatest Muay Thai fighters, Rodtang has left a trail of devastation throughout his career that spans more than 300 fights.

He even held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship between August 2019 and November 2024. The Jitmuangnon Gym star successfully defended the throne five times before being stripped of it for missing weight ahead of his ONE 169 world title tilt with Jacob Smith.

While Rodtang wants to reclaim the gold, his primary focus for now is to emerge victorious in his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Takeru Segawa in the headlining bout of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Denis Puric looking forward to Takeru, Rodtang's clash of styles

Renowned veteran Denis Puric cannot wait to see how Takeru's dynamic striking style will fare against Rodtang's high-pressure offense at ONE 172. He recently told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"So that's why that's another reason why I'm super excited to see the fight, because I want to see how he (Takeru) performs. It's one thing hitting the pads and looking good on camera. I better see you perform. I want to see how he performs."

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan will host the event. ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

