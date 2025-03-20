WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes through all the stress watching Takeru Segawa's brawl against Thant Zin in Bangkok

If Takeru Segawa is eager to test himself against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the sentiment appears to be mutual, as the Thai megastar seems just as keen on the matchup.

This was evident when 'The Iron Man' took a front-row seat at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to witness Takeru's flyweight kickboxing clash with Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

From the sidelines, Rodtang experienced a whirlwind of emotions, particularly in the opening round when Takeru found himself in a precarious situation — momentarily dropped by a crushing left hook from Thant Zin.

Check out the clip posted by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

However, as the match progressed, Rodtang's stress turned to excitement. Takeru regained his rhythm in the second stanza, landing sharp jabs and crisp low kicks before showcasing his elite boxing skills.

A front kick to the midsection sent Thant Zin crashing down, signaling the beginning of the end.

Though Thant Zin managed to beat the count, Takeru wasted no time closing the show. He unleashed a flurry of punches and knees, forcing the referee to step in and award the Japanese an emphatic stoppage victory.

As soon as Takeru was formally declared the winner, he immediately called out Rodtang. In response, the Thai answered the challenge, entering the ring for an electrifying staredown that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Rodtang, Takeru tp finally face each other at ONE 172

There will be no need for another face-off to tease the fans. On Sunday, March 23, in the main event of ONE 172, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa will finally settle the score when it matters the most — inside the ring.

Both are set to lock horns in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, happening inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

