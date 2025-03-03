WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon mixes love and Muay Thai in playful sparring session with wife Aida ahead of ONE 172

Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is deep in the throes of training camp for his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Japanese great Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. Much like his previous camps, he again tapped the support of his wife Aida Looksaikongdin.

In an Instagram video by ONE, Aida, a three-time amateur Muay Thai gold medalist and professional Muay Thai competitor, cooked up some combos to help her husband prepare for Takeru's dynamic striking.

Rodtang's smile never faded throughout the short clip, showing appreciation for his wife's willingness to help him out.

Check out the entire video below:

This lighthearted sparring session between Rodtang and Aida is nothing new to fans of the world's largest martial arts promotion. She had played a similar role ahead of her husband's one-sided victory against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 this past November.

While she may not be able to perfectly emulate Takeru's blink-and-you-miss-it striking abilities, having his wife's full support is an invaluable thing, especially since Rodtang's battle with 'The Natural Born Crusher' will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan — Takeru's home country.

Denis Puric bares thoughts on outcome of Takeru, Rodtang megafight

Battle-hardened veteran Denis Puric believes fans will most likely witness a five-round brawl of epic proportions when Rodtang and Takeru duke it out at ONE 172.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I just gotta go the distance. Takeru's durable man, and so is Rodtang. You've seen that with Superlek, right? The guy chewed up his leg. I've never seen a leg like that in my life, never, ever! And he broke his knee in two places right? And that's a hard injury to come back from."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

