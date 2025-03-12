  • home icon
WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon shows off his underrated technical brilliance in blistering defensive clip against Denis Puric

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 12, 2025 11:17 GMT
Rodtang during his June 2024 battle with Denis Puric. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Rodtang during his June 2024 battle with Denis Puric. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Rodtang Jitmuangnon always wants to send ONE Championship fans home happy by giving them a healthy balance of violence and showboating during his fights. However, his stellar defense also deserves its shine, as seen in his June 2024 catchweight (141.25 pounds) kickboxing bout with Denis Puric.

Taking to Instagram, ONE shared a clip of 'The Iron Man' blocking Puric's punches then weaving through a follow-up five-strike combo by 'The Bosnian Menace' before launching into his counter-attack.

Watch Rodtang's defensive prowess at work below:

This was but a small sample of how Rodtang sets up his offense with slick defense. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion went on to defeat Puric via unanimous decision.

When in his flow state, like in the clip above, the 27-year-old is near-unbeatable and will take close to a miracle to stop the onslaught that he can uncork in the blink of an eye.

Former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa will attempt to do just that and hand Rodtang only his third defeat under the ONE banner when they have their flyweight kickboxing megafight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Demetrious Johnson gives his take on Rodtang's edge over Takeru

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson recently visited Rodtang in Thailand to train with the Thai hero. During a break in their sparring session, the now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion shared what he believes will be the game-changer for Rodtang when he takes on Takeru.

He said in an Instagram video posted by ONE:

"When you get close to him (Rodtang), he will take five to give you two. So when he fights Takeru, he's gonna eat Takeru up."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
