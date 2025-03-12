WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon throws down with Petchdam in epic Muay Thai barnburner in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon reaffirmed his status as the then-untouchable ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, enduring a grueling battle with a fellow Thai superstar to tightly keep his grip on the throne.

This transpired when "The Iron Man" squared off with former divisional kickboxing king Petchdam Petchyindee in the main event of ONE: No Surrender, which took place behind closed doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2020.

Watch the highlights below:

For 15 electrifying minutes, both men delivered non-stop action. From the outset, Rodtang masterfully dictated the pace, drawing the challenger into a firefight on his own terms. He marched forward with relentless, calculated pressure before unleashing explosive, thunderous combinations.

Late in the second round, Rodtang rocked Petchdam, momentarily putting his compatriot on wobbly legs. However, the latter quickly regained his composure and stayed in the fight.

As the bout progressed, the intensity only grew. While "The Baby Shark" remained dangerous, the then-defending champion found his mark with increasing accuracy, ultimately securing a majority decision to successfully defend his crown.

Rodtang triumphantly defended that world title twice before losing it on the scales ahead of his rematch against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Despite being ineligible to bring home the intricately crafted hardware, the Thai showed no signs of holding back, delivering a dominant performance that left his English opponent with no chance of victory.

Rodtang kicks off road to redemption at ONE 172

Following his weigh-in debacle a few months ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon wishes to restore his reputation by figuring in the biggest fight of his professional career.

The Thai hard-hitter will finally lock horns with Japanese striking icon Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing tiff, headlining ONE 172 at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Fans can watch the two warriors collide live on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

