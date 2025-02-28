WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon toys with Tagir Khalilov’s psyche in fearsome display of his ridiculous fortitude

Four years ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved he was far more than just an elite Muay Thai striker when he decided to test himself in kickboxing.

Ad

Already reigning as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion at the time, “The Iron Man” embraced the challenge, squaring off against then-promotional newcomer Tagir Khalilov in a three-round showdown.

Watch the highlights below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was a trial by fire for Khalilov, as Rodtang showcased his signature relentlessness against a game but ultimately overmatched opponent.

While Khalilov did his best to trade blows, landing a few clean shots, Rodtang’s constant pressure proved overwhelming. By the final round, the Thai superstar unleashed a barrage of punches, forcing Samingpri onto the back foot and securing a split-decision victory on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

Rodtang’s kickboxing return booked to happen at ONE 172

Now, after a brief hiatus from kickboxing, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to make his highly anticipated return to the sport on March 23, finally facing Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight clash at ONE 172.

Ad

This blockbuster showdown, headlining the event at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena, has been more than a year in the making. Originally scheduled for ONE 165 in January 2024, the bout was postponed after Rodtang suffered a hand injury.

Now fully recovered, he is eager to add Takeru to his list of conquests — perhaps his most high-profile opponent yet.

However, before he can focus on the fight itself, Rodtang must first make weight. His last attempt ended in disappointment when he was forced to vacate the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after failing to hit the mark for his scheduled rematch with Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Ad

Determined to avoid a repeat, Rodtang has taken a meticulous approach this time, enlisting the expertise of renowned sports nutritionist Peter Miller to ensure he safely reaches the 125-pound limit.

With an unwavering focus, Rodtang is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares to enter ONE 172 in peak condition.

Fans around the world can catch all the action live at ONE 172 on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.