WATCH: Rodtang makes Superlek look human with nasty elbow strike in their Muay Thai super fight in Bangkok

Combat sports fans recognize Muay Thai fighters as some of the most dangerous strikers in the world and there is no better example than ONE Championship megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has featured in over 300-plus bouts in his storied career and one of his best fights came in Sept. 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34 against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In a back-and-forth war of epic proportions, Rodtang and the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion were unrelenting in their attacks as they repeatedly teed off in the hopes of landing the fight-ending blow.

At one point in the contest, 'The Iron Man' slipped through Superlek's guard with a nasty elbow down the middle in the first round that opened up a massive cut on his forehead which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

Trending

Bloodied but certainly not beaten, 'The Kicking Machine' rallied back in round two with a momentum-turning knockdown and fended off Rodtang's attacks in round three to ultimately win the clash of ONE megastars via unanimous decision.

Superlek predicts victory for Rodtang in his upcoming fight

Rodtang will feature in the co-main event spot of ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 as he takes on decorated Muay Thai vet Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

As fighters and fans look forward to another epic encounter in Rodtang's career, Superlek believes his fellow Thai star has got this in the bag as he said in a recent interview:

"I think Rodtang would win because, well it's kickboxing, and, you know, in the smaller gloves, if you get the right timing, you can get the KO. But it's different in kickboxing, like it's difficult to do that."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.