WATCH: Rodtang smashes Tagir Khalilov’s nose to a bloody pulp with brutal combination

It’s common knowledge by now that Rodtang Jitmuangnon hits like a Mack truck.

Apart from his indestructible chin, the undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is known for his blistering combos that pack a ton of fight-ending power. ‘The Iron Man’ throws every shot with evil intentions and he’ll even gladly flash a menacing grin while he’s at it.

Tagir Khalilov learned this the hard way when they traded heavy leather at ONE: Fists of Fury in 2021. ‘Samngpri’ was a tough cookie to crack and went the distance with the feared Thai megastar.

However, the Russian was simply outclassed for three full rounds and his face was a total mess after receiving quite the beatdown.

ONE Championship recently showed fans why Rodtang’s hands should be considered weapons of mass destruction. As seen in the short clip, the 26-year-old trapped Khalilov near the circle walls and went ballistic on his face.

He began the assault with a spear-like elbow, followed by a swift three-punch combo and another elbow for good measure. Khalilov’s nose took the brunt of the damage and was turned into a bloody mess.

Rodtang continued firing, this time to Khalilov’s ribs. He finished the combo with yet another brutal elbow.

Check out the highlight reel clip:

Rodtang will look to throw the same merciless combination in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

However, it will be easier said than done since he’ll be defending his throne against arguably his greatest challenger yet, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This megafight of epic proportions will stream live and free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.