WATCH: Rodtang, Takeru, Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri, Superlek, NAbil Anane headline the epic drama of ONE 172 card this Sunday

ONE Championship is pulling out all the stops for their much-anticipated return to Japan with ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which takes place on Sunday, March 23, at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

With the goal of giving fans a taste of what to expect from the 14-fight event, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared a 16-minute preview on their official YouTube channel headlined by the show's biggest names.

Watch the entire video below:

At the top of the card, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa finally step inside the circle in a flyweight kickboxing bout. In the co-main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai battles Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The undercard is just as stacked as ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 attempts to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championships against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane.

The vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship will be up for grabs between former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes and divisional mainstay Yuya Wakamatsu.

Meanwhile, former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao clash over 26 pounds of interim strawweight kickboxing gold.

For the first world title bout of the card, Kana Morimoto challenges Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Marat Grigorian foresees all-out war between Rodtang and Takeru at ONE 172

Armenian kickboxing great Marat Grigorian will have his hands full at ONE 172 against Kaito Ono, but that has not stopped him from giving his thoughts on Takeru and Rodtang's momentous showdown.

He shared as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Takeru and Rodtang could go five rounds, if it doesn't end in a knockout. But I think that five rounds, brother, will be really like action-packed. They will give a war."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

