ONE featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian gave his thoughts on the upcoming super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa for the main event of ONE 172 on March 23, which will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Grigorian shared his insight during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA and believes that both striking maestros will certainly bring their A-game into the match, as he explained:

"Takeru and Rodtang could go five rounds, if it doesn't end in a knockout. But I think that five rounds, brother, will be really like action-packed. They will give a war."

Apart from this thrilling match between 'The Iron Man' and 'The Natural Born Crusher,' the Armenian star is also going to see action against Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing scrap.

A win for Grigorian could potentially make him a relevant name in world title conversations and crack another shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Marat Grigorian still has his sights on the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown

The Hemmers Gym representative is still aligned with his main goal of capturing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and he shared this during the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

The 33-year-old contender also thinks that he should have won his previous championship fight against Superbon in April 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 58, but he has fully accepted that result, as he stated:

"Against Superbon, our last fight, I believe I clearly won that fight. I was the one who made the fight. I make a lot of combinations. However, I have no regrets. It is what It is. It's the past already. And the goal is still the same. ONE Gold!!!"

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

