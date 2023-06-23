WATCH: Ronda Rousey tears up over 1.5-year-old daughter on 'Stars on Mars' set

Ronda Rousey was brought to tears during a video conversation with her 1.5-year-old daughter on the sets of 'Stars on Mars'.

Stars on Mars is an American reality TV show in which 12 famous personalities are sent on a simulated mission to Mars. The show sets out to see what it might be like to be an astronaut on Mars and see who can survive the longest in their quest to become "the brightest star in the galaxy."

The very first season of the show has seen names like Ronda Rousey, Lance Armstrong and, Ex-NFL star Richard Sherman be a part of it. All the stars on the show have been separated from their families for weeks and in the latest episode of the show, the contestants seemed to be struggling to cope with the conditions.

In the third episode of the show, Rousey was given the opportunity to FaceTime her family. In a rather emotional moment, the former UFC women's champion was brought to tears while talking to her daughter, La'akea.

Ronda Rousey recalls reuniting with her daughter after the filming of 'Stars on Mars'

The former UFC women's champion certainly missed being away from her 1.5-year-old daughter while filming 'Stars on Mars'. Rousey has even called being away from her baby the most challenging thing during her time in the show.

However, while the show continues to air one episode per week, the filming of it has been completed a while ago, which has given Rousey and other contestants on the show the opportunity to reunite with their families.

Speaking about reuniting with her daughter following the completion of the show during an interview with People Magazine, Rousey had this to say:

"When she saw me, she wanted to jump into my arms and then she wanted me to put her down and just run around the house with me and then pick her up, and it was when she finally calmed down enough for me to hold her in my arms and for us to watch Frozen together, it was really our celebration. Then that night she sleeps in the bed with us and with her little head in my nook, and I fell sleep holding her that night. It was the most amazing feeling after being away for so long."

