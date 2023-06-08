What is 'Stars on Mars'? Exploring the new Ronda Rousey starrer space-themed show 

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently joined a group of celebrity astronauts called 'Celebronauts' on a new FOX reality TV show Stars on Mars, hosted by Hollywood legend William Shatner. The first episode aired on June 5.

The show revolves around 12 famous contestants trying to "colonize" Mars by taking part in various challenges presented and winning contests with their brains, brawn, and social skills to avoid elimination. Each week, one person will be voted to be "sent back to earth."

Stars on Mars was filmed in Australia, with Mars-like conditions simulated for maximum effect. Contestants are expected to complete their tasks while dealing with these unfavorable conditions and unfamiliar surroundings.

Ronda Rousey is joined by cyclist Lance Armstrong, actor Natasha Leggero, NFL star Marshawn Lynch, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, figure skater Adam Rippon, actor Tom Schwartz, NFL star Richard Sherman, singer Tinashe, Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and actress Ariel Winter.

Following a weekly release schedule, Stars on Mars will be available to stream via traditional network TV as well as on online streaming services. The show can be streamed a day after release on Hulu. The next episode of Stars on Mars will air on June 12.

William Shatner @WilliamShatner ) of Your first look (or maybe your second if you've seen this already) of #StarsOnMars on @RealityClubFOX premiering Monday June 5th on Fox. Your first look (or maybe your second if you've seen this already 😉) of #StarsOnMars on @RealityClubFOX premiering Monday June 5th on Fox. https://t.co/fbvkQVfUxt

Ronda Rousey on having a hard time while filming Stars on Mars

Ronda Rousey recently opened up about the challenges of filming Stars on Mars and having to be away from her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The former UFC champion is one of the most well-known female MMA fighters in the world. Widely touted as the promotion's second biggest star after Conor McGregor once upon a time, 'Rowdy' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018, making her the first female inductee ever.

Ronda Rousey has also succeded in the WWE and has acted in numerous Hollywood movies like Furious 7, The Expendables 3, Mile 22, and Entourage. It seems she is now looking to score reality TV gold, but the process wasn't easy for the 36-year-old.

Ronda Rousey has a daughter, La'akea, with her husband Travis Browne. The pair got married in August 2017 and welcomed their child in September 2021. In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Stars on Mars contestant described how hard it was to spend time away from her daughter during filming:

"That was the most challenging thing, just being away from my baby. I had a really hard time being away from her, and she was only 1½ when I was gone. I was having a better and better experience... And so, the 'mom guilt' was compounding by the day."

Poll : 0 votes