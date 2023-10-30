WATCH: Rui Botelho shows off one-shot power with lightning knockdown of Aslanbek Zikreev

Rui Botelho reminded everyone of his dangerous power by securing a clean knockdown in his latest fight.

On March 24, Botelho looked to end his 0-5 promotional Muay Thai record in a catchweight (58.06 kg) bout at ONE Fight Night 8. The Portuguese fighter was matched up against Aslanbek Zikreev, who was making his Muay Thai debut for ONE.

Botelho ended up losing by split decision, but he didn’t go out without leaving it all in the Circle. At one point in the fight, the 28-year-old countered Zikreev’s attack with a beautiful left hook to drop the Russian. ONE recently shared that highlight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Rui Botelho landed FLUSH 🥊 How will the Portuguese striker fare against Zhang Peimian on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 🤔 @rui_botelho_”

In March 2019, Rui Botelho secured a unanimous decision win against Yuta Watanabe in his lone promotional kickboxing bout. Four and a half years later, Botelho will put on the bigger gloves again and look to make a run in the ONE strawweight kickboxing division.

On November 3, Botelho will face Chinese sensation Zhang Peimian at ONE Fight Night 16. Peimian holds a promotional record of 3-1, including his latest win by unanimous decision against Torepchi Dongak earlier this year.

Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho is one of several action-packed matchups taking place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 16. The event featuring two world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.