WATCH: Ruotolo brothers share their tips for first-time BJJ competitors

Submission grappling wizards Kade and Tye Ruotolo are sharing some of their tips for first-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitors.

This Friday night, November 3, Tye Ruotolo will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with Dagestani wrestling standout Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight, both men will have the opportunity to make history at ONE Fight Night 16, with the winner emerging as the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Tye Ruotolo, alongside his brother and current ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo, is sharing some of their insight into how to properly prepare themselves for a BJJ competition, particularly for those new to the sport.

Tye Ruotolo’s opportunity to become a ONE world champion comes a little over a year removed from his brother Kade Ruotolo’s impressive submission victory over Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev to claim the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Since then, fans have been clamoring to see the two brothers compete against one another inside the circle. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time they’ve clashed, but it’s never happened under the bright lights of ONE Champioship’s global state.

In an interview with the promotion, Tye Ruoloto suggested that a meeting between the two in ONE feels inevitable:

"Technically I’m 3-0 against Kade [Ruotolo]. They were all wars,” he said. “I know he wants one back. So, we’re open to that match."

Will Tye Ruotolo join his brother as a ONE world champion, or will two-time UWW submission grappling world champion Magomed Abdulkadirov play spoiler in The Land of Smiles this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.