Watch: Russian MMA fighter turned politician batters opponent before knocking him out cold

Russian MMA has taken on a life of its own on the internet. Vladimir Mineev, however, isn't merely an MMA fighter, he is also an active kickboxer and budding politician. The AMC Fight Nights middleweight champion has registered himself as a prospective candidate for the role of deputy on the People's Council of the DPR.

The DPR is an abbreviation for the Donetsk People's Republic, an unrecognized Russian republic in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine. Vladimir Mineev's fighting career hasn't been halted, however, as he faced Fernando Rodrigues Jr. in a kickboxing bout as recently as November 18 of last year, defeating him via TKO.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow The man who got this KO is now running for political office. The man who got this KO is now running for political office. https://t.co/qpmiklGXyn

While the Brazilian dwarfed the Russian MMA champion in size, he gasped for air by the third round. This rendered him all but helpless against Mineev's superior striking and footwork. Not only did Rodrigues Jr. suffer a knockdown, but he was also thrown to the canvas before another knockdown led to a TKO loss.

Vladimir Mineev was declared the winner and hasn't tasted defeat in either MMA or kickboxing since 2016. In addition to his political aspirations and combat sports career, the Russian MMA champion has also joined the 31st Guards Air Assault Brigade as a volunteer in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The history of Russian MMA and politics

The two most high-profile figures in Russian MMA are former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, whose 28-fight unbeaten run is still regarded with reverence. While 'The Eagle' has never run for political office, he is no stranger to politics.

Karim Zidan @ZidanSports UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Ramzan Kadyrov and attended a dinner in his honour. Khabib was made an honourary citizen of Chechnya and was gifted a brand new Mercedes by the dictator. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Ramzan Kadyrov and attended a dinner in his honour. Khabib was made an honourary citizen of Chechnya and was gifted a brand new Mercedes by the dictator. https://t.co/CIsU2TmJEU

The undefeated 155'er is known for his past connection to Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the Head of the Chechen Republic. The relationship between the pair has seen Kadyrov gift 'The Eagle' with luxury cars, urging him to host training seminars at his Akhmat MMA fight club and even making him an honorary citizen of Chechnya.

Meanwhile, Fedor Emelianenko has a long history of politics, having served as a deputy in the Belgorod Regional Duma. He is currently a staff member of Russia's Presidential Council on Physical Fitness & Sports. Furthermore, he is also the leader of Russia's Mixed Martial Arts Union.

Poll : 0 votes