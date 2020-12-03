Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at UFC 254 after an emphatic second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje. While Khabib Nurmagomedov has stayed firm on his claim about being retired, UFC president Dana White has insisted on multiple occasions that the Lightweight Champion will be back to try and take his record to a perfect 30-0.

In his latest press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov covered a range of topics, from his $1 million purchase of MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship, potential face-offs with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and more.

One of the interesting topics he reflected on was his UFC 254 fight against Justin Gaethje. While some argued that Gaethje won the first round, that didn't matter since Khabib Nurmagomedov would put the former Interim Champion to sleep in the second round.

Khabib Nuramgomedov revealed in the press conference how he "broke" Justin Gaethje:

"Justin Gaethje got me good a couple of times too. He got my leg but also connected with a right uppercut and a left hook. One of those moments, when he broke down, was when I noticed that he put everything into those two shots, and I asked him 'That's it? That's everything you got?'. At that moment, I saw how he broke a little bit. I saw it in his eyes, that he stopped believing in himself, and his shots"

Khabib Nurmagomedov proved that there are levels to the game

While the Lightweight division is the most stacked weight class in UFC history, none have come close to dethroning Khabib Nurmagomedov. Justin Gaethje outclassed Tony Ferguson, who had been undefeated for eight years before the fight.

Even then, Khabib Nurmagomedov put on a masterclass and finished Justin Gaethje with ease - even quicker than his third-round finish of Dustin Poirier and fourth-round finish of Conor McGregor. It speaks volumes about the level of wrestling that Khabib Nurmagomedov possesses, and there aren't many who can make a legitimate claim to being an opponent that could defeat the Russian Lightweight Champion.