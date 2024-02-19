WATCH: Saemapetch unleashes unparalleled fury in revenge knockout of Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 19

There are many paths to redemption in the world of combat sports and at ONE Fight Night 19 last Friday, February 16, Muay Thai megastar Saemapetch Fairtex reintroduced himself to the win column in spectacular fashion.

Inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his home country of Thailand, Saemapetch took on Mohamed Younes Rabah - the same man who knocked him out last December at ONE Fight Night 17.

Saemapetch, one of ONE Championship’s most revered knockout artists, admitted that he and his team struggled to find a hole in Rabah’s game as the 26-year-old’s star had the skills to give Saemapetch a lot of trouble.

However, the Thai star would soon find that his best plan of attack was to just get in Rabah’s grill and smother him with attacks from the inside while creating different angles of attack.

After forcing the young Algerian to be on his guard throughout the better part of the bout, Saemapetch clipped ‘The Eagle’ with a left-hand to the face for the first knockdown and quickly followed it up with a crushing straight, with Rabah eventually succumbing via the three-knockdown rule.

Saemapetch gets performance bonus

It was definitely no easy victory for Saemapetch as the threat of another upset knockout was well within the realm of possibility after Rabah did just that in their first matchup.

However, his veteran experience shone through and the world’s largest martial arts promotion saw his blistering comeback deserving of the $50,000 performance bonus.

Additionally, Saemapetch was one of four fighters to earn the bonus at ONE Fight Night 19.