Watch: Savvas Michael bests 300-fight Muay Thai legend ahead of ONE Championship 157

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai wonder Savvas 'The Baby Face Killer' Michael had quite the debut inside the world-famous circle.

The then-19-year old fighter had his first fight in ONE in 2019 against Singtongnoi Por.Telakun. The Thai legend has over 300 fights under his belt, while Savvas has less than a quarter of that.

Despite the massive experience difference, however, Savvas showed that he belongs in the cage with such a renowned fighter. With his performance, the Cypriot Muay Thai prodigy proved that he didn't just belong there, but also that the cage belonged to him.

The young prodigious fighter answered Singtongnoi's attacks with sharp counters, both in the pocket and from long range. When he wasn't countering, Michael was leading the dance by connecting with hard kicks, punches, elbows and knees at will. This made Sintongnoi quite desperate as none of his attacks seem to be working on all fronts.

Watch the full fight here:

Savvas Michael takes part in ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix trournament

At ONE 157, the best Muay Thai fighters will clash in what could become one of the most exciting and dynamic Grand Prix tournaments in ONE Super Series.

With the line-up including current and former ONE champions as well as champions from other organizations, this Grand Prix will surely not disappoint.

Savvas Michael will face Amir Nasiri of Iran in one of the the quarter-finals bouts of the evening. One of the men fighting that evening as part of the Grand Prix is Japanese Taiki Naito, the last man to beat Savvas inside the ONE circle. Expect the Cypriot to keep a watchful eye on the Japanese come fight night.

Elsewhere on the card will be ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who will fight the UK's No.1-ranked fighter, Jacob Smith. Smith will be making his debut inside the ONE Championship circle by facing the champion and perhaps the most famous Muay Thai fighter in the world today. Talk about getting fed to the wolves right away.

Also in the tournament will be former ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champ Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty, who just came off a thrilling win against Mongkolpetch a few weeks ago.

Be sure to tune in on May 20 to watch the action and drama unfold.

