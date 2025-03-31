WATCH: Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo survives Nong-O's onslaught in unbelievable comeback KO in Bangkok

The British Isles have produced many great strikers over the years, and Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo lived up to their reputation as tough-nosed fighters when he battled the great Nong-O Hama in December 2023.

Ad

Riding a two-fight finishing streak to start his ONE tenure, 'King of the North' set his sights on adding the former and inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion to his hit list.

However, Carrillo was getting lit up badly in the early going thanks to Nong-O's wealth of experience and vast striking arsenal. The youngster proved he was no flash in the pan, though, as he rallied back in the second round, knocking out the Muay Thai legend with a one-shot elbow strike for a picture-perfect comeback victory.

Ad

Trending

Watch the highlights below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Carrillo extended his winning streak to four with a stunning second-round TKO of the hardy Saemapetch Fairtex in July last year, which earned him an opportunity to fight for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 this past June.

Instead of a glorious coronation, the 26-year-old suffered a shocking first-round TKO defeat to Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane.

Nico Carrillo will make featherweight Muay Thai debut on April 4

In a move fueled by his struggles to make the 145-pound bantamweight limit, Nico Carrillo is set to move up to the 155-pound featherweight Muay Thai ranks on Friday, April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Ad

It will not be an easy task for the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product as he will face off against another Thai great in the form of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.