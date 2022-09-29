Watch: Sean O'Malley continues his charitable acts by giving away stuff for free at a gas station

UFC bantamweight star 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is one of the rare fighters who've solidified themselves as popular social media influencers outside the combat sports realm.

Besides featuring vlog-style content and podcast episodes on his YouTube channel, O'Malley also showcases pranks, social experiment videos, and giveaways for his fans.

Speaking of which, 'Sugar' has now posted a heartwarming video of him continuing his charitable acts. In collaboration with YouTuber 'ThatWasEpic' (real name: Juan Carlos Gonzalez), Sean O'Malley organized a giveaway at a gas station in Arizona.

Gonzalez and O'Malley surprised a lady who visited the gas station by showering her with gifts. 'Sugar' notably sang Alicia Keys' song 'Girl on Fire' for her. Meanwhile, Gonzalez offered her gift cards worth $100 and above.

She'd also mentioned that she was there to purchase ibuprofen and some gas for her vehicle. Gonzalez and O'Malley readily provided her with that and much more. In fact, she was offered a full tank of gas for free.

The lady responded by noting that she was simply speechless. She added that she was new to Arizona. Gonzalez and O'Malley acknowledged the same and welcomed her to Arizona. Furthermore, they also posed for photographs with her.

Watch the video featuring Sean O'Malley and 'ThatWasEpic' aka Juan Carlos Gonzalez below:

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's coach on his fight with Petr Yan at UFC 280

The No. 12-ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley is scheduled to face the No. 1-ranked Petr Yan in a highly-anticipated matchup at UFC 280 on October 22nd. O'Malley is coming off an NC (No Contest) against Pedro Munhoz after O'Malley landed an inadvertent eye poke on the latter in their fight back in July.

Meanwhile, former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is fresh off a closely-contested split decision loss in his fight against current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Several fans and experts alike view the Yan matchup as a significant step-up in competition for O'Malley.

Nevertheless, 'Sugar's' coach believes the pressure is on 'No Mercy.' In a recent interview with The Schmo, O'Malley's coach Tim Welch opined that Yan surely wouldn't want to lose to someone like him. Suggesting that a win over Yan could earn 'Sugar' a UFC bantamweight title shot, Welch stated:

"We're gonna see the best Petr Yan there is. He's a f**king terminator. The last person he wants to lose to is the pink poodle. So, he's gonna come ready to go but we'll be ready to go also."

Watch Welch's interview below:

