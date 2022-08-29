"Why did you guys even invade Ukraine?" - Watch Sean O'Malley and fake Petr Yan do a sit-down interview with "Schmariel Schmelwani" Daniel O'Malley

Sean O'Malley recently had an interview with a dummy of Petr Yan, which was hosted by his brother Daniel O'Malley. 'Sugar's brother did a parody of Ariel Helwani by introducing himself as "Schmariel Schmelwani."

Daniel O'Malley asked the same series of questions to his brother and the dummy of Yan, which obviously did not have any answers. Meanwhile, 'Sugar' animatedly answered a variety of questions while simultaneously taking jibes at Yan.

Asked about the fight being a USA vs. Russia fight, O'Malley brought up Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

D [Daniel]: Sean, this fight is USA vs. Russia, does that mean anything to you? S [Sean]: Honestly, why did you guys even invade Ukraine?

D: So, Sugar, what do you have that Petr doesn't? S: Face tattoos

D: What do you think about Petr calling you a pink poodle? S: Bullshit, I'm not a poodle. I'm human, I have feelings too.

D: Sugar, I've seen on the BroMalley show that you're big into stoicism and meditation... S: Yes, honestly I don't let things get to me. Very calm. Don't let external things affect me internally. Something I've been practicing.

Watch O'Malley's sit-down interview with fake Petr Yan below:

Sean O'Malley voices his dislike for Russian food

Sean O'Malley will face his biggest step up in competition when he meets former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. 'Sugar' is not missing any opportunity to take jibes at his Russian opponent as the fight gets closer.

O'Malley recently made an appearance on Dana White’s F*ck It Friday food show, which specializes in exotic delicacies and bizarre concoctions. 'Sugar' tried a Russian dish called 'Herring Under a Fur Coat', consisting of eggs, shredded potatoes, pickled herring, carrots, roasted beets, and mayonnaise.

He did not attempt to conceal his dislike for the dish and said that it 'tastes like something Russians would eat'. In a subsequent episode of The BroMalley Show, 'Sugar' took an apparent jibe at his upcoming opponent by referring to his recent encounter with Russian cuisine. The 27-year-old said:

“Yeah, and that was this Russian food, dude. I’m like, ‘No wonder these Russians are always mad.’ It was horrible. No bueno.”

Watch the latest episode of The BroMalley show below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik