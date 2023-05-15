WATCH: Sean O'Malley gifts his mother and wife a total of $100,000 for Mother's day

Sean O'Malley is a star in the making, among the select few that the UFC hopes will sit on the vacant throne in a post-Conor McGregor sport. The parallels between the two men are plentiful, not least of which are their colorful personalities, which 'Sugar' often showcases on his YouTube channel.

Recently, however, the bantamweight knockout artist posted a video on his YouTube channel showcasing a more kindhearted act. Sean O'Malley used the fortune he amassed as a mixed martial artist to gift $50,000 each to his mother and his wife for a grand total of $100,000 on Mother's Day this past Saturday.

'Sugar' did so in an effort to not only honor his own mother, but also his wife, Danya Gonzalez, who is the mother of their young daughter Elena. The future bantamweight title challenger credited both his mother and his wife as the two most important women in his life.

He further credited his mother for giving birth to him, and his wife for helping him get to the position in life that he has reached. While 'Sugar' spent his weekend treating the women in his life to a lovely Saturday, the rising bantamweight star will soon embark on the most important training camp of his life.

After Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo earlier this month, Sean O'Malley has emerged as the next title challenger in the 135-pound weight class.

Sean O'Malley's road to his first-ever UFC title fight

While there's no official date for Sean O'Malley's upcoming title bout with Aljamain Sterling, the two men had a scheduled face-off after 'Funk Master' defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Off the heels of this face-off, 'Sugar' expressed a desire to face the reigning bantamweight king sometime in August.

He has not fought since October last year when he earned his title shot by defeating former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a hard-fought war at UFC 280. Prior to his pivotal win, 'Sugar' hadn't had the best of luck facing top-ranked opponents.

He had a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz during a bout where neither man could get much going, and his previous top-ranked foe was Marlon 'Chito' Vera, against whom 'Sugar' suffered the first professional loss of his career.

