UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley was left amazed after rewatching the title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

The reigning bantamweight kingpin emerged victorious against the former Olympic gold medalist, but O'Malley was taken aback by how different the fight appeared when watching it on television.

O'Malley claims that after rewatching the bout, he saw a much more dominant performance from 'Funk Master', scoring the fight 4 to 1 round in Sterling's favor. He was surprised by how much he missed when watching the fight live and how the PPV rerun gave him a different perspective on the action inside the octagon.

Sean O'Malley recently professed on Twitter:

"Rewatched Henry Vs Aljo. 4-1 Aljo. Crazy how much different the fight looked from being there live compared to the TV."

Check out 'Sugar's' tweet below:

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Rewatched Henry Vs Aljo.

4-1 Aljo. Crazy how much different the fight looked from being there live compared to the TV. Rewatched Henry Vs Aljo. 4-1 Aljo. Crazy how much different the fight looked from being there live compared to the TV.

Aljamain Sterling faced a tough challenge against the highly-decorated wrestler Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288. The razor-thin scorecards of the judges mirrored the back-and-forth nature of the fight, with Sterling clinching a split decision victory over his opponent. The outcome was determined by the slightest of margins, with two judges scoring the fight 48-47 in favor of Sterling, while the third judge awarded 'Triple C' a 48-47 victory.

Sean O'Malley anticipates he is prepared to deal with Aljamain Sterling's unorthodox methods

Sean O'Malley has set his sights on the current champion, Aljamain Sterling, and has confidently shared his plans to dethrone him.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show, 'Sugar' expressed his belief that he has the necessary skills to "snipe" Sterling and is well-equipped to handle his "weird" and unorthodox fighting style. The 29-year-old mixed martial artist is brimming with confidence and is eager to prove himself as the next big thing in the division.

Sean O'Malley has his sights set on the title and is willing to do whatever it takes to claim the crown, including taking on one of the toughest fighters in the game:

"I believe I have the skill to get the job done. As far as a prediction, I like the in-camp, like, deep into camp, you know, deep in a sparring round... I'm gonna snipe this dude. He's very funky, he walks forward and throws some, you know, some weird sh*t, off-balance sh*t. And you know, I'm gonna be ready for that, and that's where I'm gonna snipe him. I believe I have the tools to snipe him."

Check O'Malley's entire remarks below (from 58:10 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes