Watch: Sean O'Malley gives away money to multiple people at Walmart, gets surprised when some refuse

Sean O'Malley was in a giving mood during the holiday season. The UFC bantamweight star shared his wealth by giving away $100 to random people at Walmart.

O'Malley said he decided to give back to people after the successful year he's had in the octagon and in his career as a social media personality. In the latest episode of his YouTube vlog, O'Malley said:

"I literally have thousands of dollars, no cap. So we're going to be handing out a bunch of f***ing money to peeps. And hopefully, we can find some people that need the money. You know what I mean?"

Needless to say, unsuspecting people were very happy and thankful to receive O'Malley's Christmas present. A handful of fans were also elated as they were able to take a photo with 'Suga' and receive a stack of cash at the same time.

There was also one woman who felt touched by the UFC fighter's gesture. To show her appreciation, she held O'Malley's hand and said a prayer for him.

Check out Sean O'Malley's YouTube vlog below:

However, the UFC superstar was surprised when some people declined his gift. A handful of people said, "No, thank you!" to his offer. Just the same, the majority of the people were very pleased with O'Malley's generosity.

Sean O'Malley reveals he has a broken thumb

In the same vlog episode, Sean O'Malley was seen wearing a pink cast on his right hand. The No.12-ranked bantamweight was asked by a young fan what happened to his hand. He then revealed that his thumb was broken.

O'Malley didn't specify where he broke his thumb, but it's likely during his most recent outing at UFC 269. 'The Suga Show' took on Brazilian stalwart Raulian Paiva and defeated him via TKO during the last pay-per-view event of the year.

In the post-fight interview, Sean O'Malley also revealed that he almost pulled out of the fight after he sustained a rib injury during training camp. He told Joe Rogan:

"I haven't grappled or sparred in three weeks. I was laying in bed one night, 99 percent sure I was going to pull out of this fight. I couldn't grapple, I couldn't spar. All I could do was run and hit mitts and I just knew how many people wanted to come out here and wanted to watch me fight and I just couldn't pull out."

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



☘️ "I was laying in bed one night 99% sure I was going to pull out of this fight."☘️ @SugaSeanMMA gave us a season finale for the ages tonight! #UFC269 "I was laying in bed one night 99% sure I was going to pull out of this fight."☘️ @SugaSeanMMA gave us a season finale for the ages tonight! #UFC269 https://t.co/8TifKiHVB1

Edited by David Andrew