Watch: Sean O'Malley jokingly tries to shoplift at Gucci store while out shopping 

Sean O'Malley recently posted a video of him shopping at a Gucci outlet and trying to shoplift in a hilarious manner.

'Sugar' was preparing for a party in Miami and went shopping. While buying shoes, a jacket, and a purse, he trolled on camera seemingly trying to shoplift. As he tried out an orange pair of shoes, the bantamweight fighter hid one shoe under his shirt. However, it was just a joke and O'Malley wasn't trying to take the shoe without paying.

Watch Sean O'Malley trying to shoplift at a Gucci store:

'Sugar' has always been known for his unique sense of fashion. His colorful hair has become an identity and perhaps reflects his persona to some extent. The No.13-ranked bantamweight never fails to grab eyeballs with his outfits and style statements.

Sean O'Malley returns at UFC 280 against Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 280 as he takes on former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, in an intriguing match-up.

Yan is considered one of the best strikers in the 135lbs division of the UFC. O'Malley is also a great striker with flashy techniques of his own. Fans can expect a cracking clash when the two meet at UFC 280.

That said, it's a huge step up in competition for 'Sugar'. He has fought only one top-10 opponent in his UFC career so far. That fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 ended in a no-contest after an accidental eye poke by O'Malley.

Yan, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. He is currently the No.1-ranked bantamweight fighter in the world. 'No Mercy' has held the undisputed and interim UFC bantamweight titles before in his career.

With a win, either fighter could secure a title shot for themselves. Aljamain Sterling will defend his title on the same card against TJ Dillashaw.

The UFC 280 pay-per-view will take place in Abu Dhabi in October. The pay-per-view is shaping up to be one of the best fight cards of the year. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title will headline the card. Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot has also been added to the pay-per-view.

