Watch: Sean O'Malley lands beautiful headkick but suffers failed walk-off KO attempt against Thomas Almeida

Sean O'Malley went up against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, looking to make a comeback after the loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera in August last year.

Sean O'Malley was quick to get into the action with kicks and punches, backing up Thomas Almeida, while the latter remained patient. Sean O'Malley followed up a combination strike towards the middle of the first round with a big head kick and then another shot that dropped Almeida against the cage.

It seemed like the fight was over, but it was not.

It would have been the perfect comeback for 'Sugar' Sean had he managed to capitalize on the opportunity. Thomas Almeida was hurt and down on the mat, and Sean O'Malley could have possibly taken the fight home with a ground-and-pound session.

However, Sean O'Malley had a lapse in judgment and walked off, giving Almeida a precious few seconds to recuperate and stand back up. Sean O'Malley was visibly surprised at the fight not being over yet but got right back to it.

SEAN TRIED THE WALK OFF BUT IT'S NOT OVER 🤯 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/nJtVxGOqN8 — UFC (@ufc) March 28, 2021

Sean O'Malley defeats Thomas Almeida with a third-round KO

Daniel Cormier, who was at the commentary desk for the fight, was repeatedly heard saying how Sean O'Malley made a mistake by walking off prematurely. Thankfully, it did not cost him the fight.

Following a clinical act where he peppered his opponent with strikes, Sean O'Malley slept Thomas Almeida in the third round, making it back to winning ways once again.

Sean O'Malley rushed in with a big counter left that saw Almedia rocked and dropped to the mat once again. This time, O'Malley did not make the same mistake. He walked up in his trademark casual manner to a fallen Almeida who had by now rolled back to the center of the cage and landed a massive right hand to the head, picking up the ninth knockout win of his career.

In the UFC post-fight interview, Sean O'Malley gave credit where it was due and praised his opponent for eating the shots that should have ended the fight long ago.

"He's tough. That dude's legit," Sean O'Malley said of Thomas Almeida.

As for his own victory, O'Malley pointed out that he had to "prove a lot of stupid people that they're stupid" by showing that he was ready to face anything and everything inside the octagon.