Watch: Sean O'Malley reacts to Bruce Buffer reading a loss on his professional MMA record

Sean O’Malley reacted to Bruce Buffer reading a loss on his professional MMA record. O’Malley was seen putting forth the ‘zero’ gesture when Bruce Buffer was reading out the number of losses that the fighter had on his record.

In the tweet below, sent out by ESPN MMA, Sean O’Malley can be seen gesturing that he has zero losses on his professional MMA record. Suga’s reaction, to Bruce Buffer reading out the loss that’s on his record, is now making the rounds on the internet.

When Bruce Buffer reads "one loss," but the Suga State Athletic Commission ruled otherwise 😅👌 @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/4nRqISNNRJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 29, 2021

As usual, Bruce Buffer got the fighter introductions underway prior to the O'Malley vs. Almeida matchup at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021). Bruce Buffer first introduced Almeida. This was followed by Bruce Buffer introducing O'Malley.

Now, although Bruce Buffer is usually greeted by excitement or calm indifference from the fighter he's introducing, O'Malley was more focused on clarifying that he's still undefeated.

While certain sections of the MMA world believe that Sean O’Malley could be jesting and playing along with his claims of being undefeated, others opine that O’Malley actually believes that he’s still undefeated.

The origin of this MMA tale of Sean O’Malley claiming to be undefeated, mentally undefeated, in particular, can be traced back to August of last year. O’Malley was an undefeated professional fighter who entered UFC 252 (August 2020) as the favorite to beat his opponent Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Both fighters had seemingly established their range, and the fight was starting to shape up well. However, Sean O’Malley landing awkwardly on his leg and Vera’s consistent leg kicks resulted in O’Malley suffering a leg injury.

This happened in the very first round of the fight, which in turn provided Marlon Vera the opportunity to attack Sean O’Malley. Vera beat O'Malley on the feet and subsequently stopped him with ground strikes.

This UFC 252 bantamweight matchup ended with Vera defeating O’Malley via first-round TKO. It marked the first, and thus far only, loss of O’Malley’s pro MMA career.

Sean O’Malley – Being mentally undefeated, correcting Bruce Buffer, and returning to the win column

Thomas Almeida (left); Sean O'Malley (right)

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Sean O’Malley insinuated that him calling himself mentally undefeated has turned into a joke. O’Malley alluded, however, to being unfazed by the criticism. Sean O’Malley stated:

“It’s kind of turned into a joke, but for me, I’ve explained it a bunch, but I’ll say again it to you…I wasn’t beaten that night because my skills weren’t as good.

“It definitely wasn’t a calf kick. If you go re-watch it – Literally, his big toe hit my peroneal nerve, and it caused drop foot. It wasn’t a calf kick. Calf kicks su*k. You know, they hurt bad. But they don’t give you drop foot, at least not the first one. But, yeah, I didn’t feel like I lost, (or) my skills weren’t better than his. I had a great training camp, everything felt good. Just it happened that way.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Sean O’Malley returned to winning ways in his most recent fight, a third-round KO win over Thomas Almeida. O’Malley’s current professional MMA record is that of 13 wins and 1 loss. From correcting Bruce Buffer to returning to his winning ways, UFC 260 was a success for Sean O'Malley.