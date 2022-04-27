Watch: Sean O'Malley surprises his father with a Rolex

Sean O'Malley has given fans a reason to smile today. Uploading a new vlog on his YouTube channel, the bantamweight prospect shared an insight into his homelife that caught a loving moment between him and his father.

Starting the video by showing off a Rolex, O'Malley surprised his father with the watch. 'Sugar' originally told him that it was a black belt. Visually stunned, his father was almost moved to tears by the gesture, and the two men hugged.

In what continued to be a charitable video in the life of the bantamweight fighter, Sean O'Malley also gifted his brother Daniel a solid gold chain. Finally, after having watched everyone else receive a gift, his mother was also in for a surprise. The 27-year-old handed her the keys to a new car, a Nissan. Convinced he was joking, the pair walked to the car as O'Malley showed his mother the vehicle's interiors.

O'Malley is known for his cocky persona and highlight-reel finishes inside the cage. Fans will be happy to see a side of the Montana-born fighter they likely haven't seen before.

Watch the full vlog from Sean O'Malley here:

Who's next for Sean O'Malley?

Ranked No.13 in the UFC's 135lbs division, O'Malley will surely look at those above him with his eyes on the bantamweight gold. With an impressive five finishes in his last five victories, it is no surprise 'Sugar' has a huge following for a fighter with a fairly low ranking.

O'Malley has been a calculated 'killer' in the octagon so far. His only loss was to Marlon Vera two years ago, when the American was compromised with an injured leg. He has two Performance of the Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night bonus in his last three visits to the octagon.

So, what is next for the rising star? According to O'Malley himself on his Twitch stream, he is interested in UFC veteran and No.9-ranked Pedro Munhoz:

“I’m thinking Pedro but we will see. I’m going to make sure I can f*****g train full time and my f*****g s**t feels good."

A win over a ranked opponent like Munhoz is sure to have the rest of the division take notice.

Edited by Aziel Karthak