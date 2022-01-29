Watch: Sean Strickland gives tour of his house in the most hilarious way possible

Sean Strickland has released a hilarious video of him providing a house tour. In the two-and-a-half-minute-long video, Strickland walks through his entire apartment, as he starts off by showing his table and his guitar.

The UFC middleweight added that he doesn't actually know how to play the guitar. Strickland then shifted his focus towards the furniture, most notably the second-hand couch in his apartment. Stickland also showcased his punching bag.

Strickland then walked over to his kitchen and went through his gun collection, in a somewhat unusual kitchen tour. Next up was the bathroom and it is safe to say that Strickland is surely in desperate need of maintenance in his apartment.

Last up on the Strickland house tour was the bedroom. The video ended with the former KOTC middleweight champion claiming that he keeps lotion by the bed for his dry feet.

Check out Sean Strickland's hilarious house tour video below:

Sean Strickland will be in action at the next UFC event

At the upcoming UFC Vegas 47 event on February 5th, Sean Strickland will return to the octagon for a fight against Jack Hermansson. Strickland, currently ranked #7, will look to move up in the rankings with a win over the #6 ranked Hermansson.

Strickland is currently on the back of a big win over Uriah Hall after having beaten him in July 2021. The win over Hall was Strickland's second big win of 2021 after beating Krzysztof Jotko last May.

The #7 ranked UFC middleweight will be heading into the Hermansson fight on a five-fight winning streak. As for 'The Joker', he will be heading into UFC Vegas 47 on the back of a win over middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan.

Hermansson's last loss in the UFC was back in 2020 when he was defeated by former title contender Marvin Vettori. In his recent run of fights in the UFC, the #6 ranked middleweight has beaten the likes of Kelvin Gastelum, Ronaldo Souza, and David Branch.

Edited by Genci Papraniku