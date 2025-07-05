[Watch] Sean Strickland, Laura Sanko, and other UFC royalty embody the 4th of July spirit 

Sean Strickland, Laura Sanko, and other UFC personalities recently took to social media to show off their Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations. While Strickland seemingly linked up with Nina-Marie Daniele for an evening full of fireworks, Sanko shared a heartfelt post expressing her love for America.

In an Instagram post, Daniele and Strickland shared a video of them blowing up some fireworks while showing off minor injuries sustained while playing around. In the caption, the UFC influencer wrote:

"Who won: Sean Strickland or Nina Drama? Happy 4th of July, M’Efers!"

Meanwhile, UFC reporter Megan Olivi shared a compilation of her favorite Fourth of July throwback posts. She also penned a note for America's 249th birthday and wrote:

"It’s my favorite day of the year! Happy Birthday America! You aren’t perfect, but you are worth it. I reallllllly wanted baby to make his debut today, but he seems very cozy, so here’s some of my favorite 4th throwbacks... If you didn’t do George Washington hair in the pool, are you even American?"

Similarly, Sanko also posted a throwback picture of herself in an America-themed swimsuit and declared her love for her motherland. In her Instagram post caption, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday America... you’re not perfect, but I absolutely love you. And yes, I’m going to continue to post this pic over and over every 4th until I die."

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz also took to social media to express his love and appreciation for the USA. In an X post, he wrote:

"Happy 4th. God Bless you and God Bless America!!

In a follow-up post, Abdelaziz continued:

"From around the world to come here and enjoy the freedoms this country gives, some of them cannot have this in their own countries, and also have the opportunity to live their American dreams. I met so many great people who make me love this country even more, and I will mention them and I will pray for peace around the world, this is the most important."

UFC star Johnny Walker also celebrated American Independence Day with family cookout. He shared a picture of his family celebration and wrote:

"Happy Independence Day #4thofJuly."

UFC icon Conor McGregor shares a message for the Fourth of July while teasing return next year

Conor McGregor recently shared a message for American Independence Day and addressed POTUS Donald Trump announcing a UFC event at the White House next year for America's 250th birthday.

In an X post, the Irishman volunteered to feature on the card that will seemingly go down at the White House as part of the America250 celebrations in 2026 and wrote:

"Happy 4th of July, USA. Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!"

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

