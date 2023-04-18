WATCH: Seemingly drunk Israel Adesanya and Bert Kreischer issue hilarious open challenge

Israel Adesanya was recently seen inside the octagon against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Having lost three times to the Brazilian previously across combat sports, 'The Last Stylebender' secured an emphatic second-round KO victory to regain the UFC middleweight championship.

Since his victory over Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya has been seen partying quite a lot. The UFC middleweight champion even linked up with American stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer recently. In a video posted on Twitter, Adesanya and Kreischer can be seen seemingly drunk at a bar while issuing an open challenge.

In the video, Bert Kreischer can be seen issuing a challenge to everybody present at the bar:

"I'll kill every motherf**ker in here!"

Israe Adesanya proceeded to ask if anyone was up for the challenge:

"You want it? You want it? You want it? Ay, all fu*king day, all fu*king day."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya next fight: Will 'The Last Stylebender' fight Dircus du Plessis next?

Following his win over Alex Pereria, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Israel Adesanya's next fight. The UFC middleweight champion has beaten most top-ranked contenders at least once and there is certainly a lack of new challenges for him at middleweight.

However, it looks like Adesanya has an opponent in mind. 'The Last Stylebender' spoke about wanting to fight the No.6-ranked Dircus du Plessis at the UFC 287 post-fight press-conference. While he didn't mention his name, Adesanya made it quite clear that the South African contender is on his radar:

"I want to whoop his as* so bad. I want to do it in South Africa or Nigeria, but he’s got to work... You’ve got to pick your words wisely... I pray to God he keeps winning, I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa.”

Catch Adesanya's comments below:

Dricus du Plessis joined the UFC in 2020 and racked up five straight wins, including four finishes, to break into the top tier of the middleweight division.

'Stillknocks' stirred up some controversy following his win over Derek Brunson at UFC 285, claiming that he's a true African unlike Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, questioning the two Nigerian-born stars' heritage, considering they train in America and New Zealand respectively.

