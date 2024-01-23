WATCH: Serbian big man Rade Opacic shows off his artistry with spinning heel kick KO of Errol Zimmerman

The ONE Championship debut of Rade Opacic in December 2020 at ONE: Big Bang II displayed his tremendous power as he beat Errol Zimmerman by second-round TKO in their heavyweight kickboxing clash inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This mind-blowing power was channeled by Opacic with a spinning heel kick that perfectly landed on Zimmerman’s jaw and sent him crashing down the canvas. ONE Championship reposted this beautiful technique on Instagram recently, with the caption:

“Poetry in motion 🙏 Can Rade Opacic unleash his KO power against Iraj Azizpour on January 28 at ONE 165? @radeopacic”

It was a dream debut for the 26-year-old Serbian, and he immediately picked up three more victories after that win over ‘The Bonecrusher.’ Opacic added Bruno Susano in January 2021, Patrick Schmid in October 2021, and Francesko Xhaja in January 2022, all via second-round TKO finishes, to improve his promotional record to 4-0.

However, in June 2022 at ONE 158, the KBKS Team representative absorbed his first-ever loss in ONE Championship courtesy of Guto Inocente with a first-round knockout. Following that loss to Inocente, Opacic made his way back into the win column with another second-round finish, this time against Giannis Stoforidis in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Opacic’s latest victory was revenge to Inocente, as he defeated him via unanimous decision in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 to even their head-to-head score to one apiece.

Rade Opacic set to face Iraj Azizpour in a crucial heavyweight kickboxing match at ONE 165

After his back-to-back victories, Opacic is now scheduled to meet the former ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix finalist Iraj Azizpour in an all-important match at ONE 165 on January 28 that goes down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This heavyweight kickboxing bout could land either fighter within reach of a potential world title shot in the future.

The result of the upcoming Opacic-Azizpour matchup could alter the whole landscape of the division. ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.