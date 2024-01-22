“I was dreaming about this” – Rade Opacic prepared to tick off another longtime goal of his to fight in Japan

ONE Championship fans are excited about the return of heavyweight striker Rade Opacic, who also finds himself counting down the days until fight night.

Now a seven-fight veteran inside the circle, the Serbian is no stranger to competing under the ONE Championship banner. But his last few outings have brought some new experiences.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he got to tick competing at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium off of his career bucket list which was only made sweeter by the revenge he took against Guto Inocente.

January 28 brings another dream scenario for Opacic as he competes on the huge ONE 165 card that sees the promotion return to Japan.

The 26-year-old told the promotion that he is grateful to be able to compete on some of these dream stages under the ONE Championship banner:

“To be honest, fighting in ONE has all been a dream come true because last time I fought at Lumpinee Stadium, and now, I’m fighting in Tokyo, Japan. When I was young, I was dreaming about this. Now, it’s all happening.”

Rade Opacic will look to make a big impact at ONE 165

When looking down the stacked ONE 165 card for January 28, Rade Opacic is sure to be a name that jumps off the page for ONE Championship fans.

The Serbian has always been a competitor that you can’t afford to miss out on, and this next matchup is sure to be no different.

He is set to face off with Iraj Azizpour, who hasn’t been seen inside the circle since his loss to Roman Kryklia in the finals of the ONE heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix.

As two of the most dangerous and highly regarded contenders in their division, both men know that all it takes is one statement performance to find themselves back at the front of the queue.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.