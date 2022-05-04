Watch: 'Sexyama' showcases deadlifting prowess

Want to know the secret to being 'Sexyama'? Deadlift 220 kg like it's nothing.

The 46-year old ONE Championship marvel, Yoshihiro Akiyama, is an ageless wonder. Both in his looks and his abilities inside the cage, the man known as 'Sexyama' has created lots of moments not just in ONE, but also in K-1 and the UFC.

In a recent Twitter video, 'Sexyama' showcases the brute strength and technique that belie his age. The man deadlifted 220 kilograms. 485 pounds. That's equal to almost three grown human beings.

He deadlifted it not once, not twice, but multiple times in a row:

It's just one of those incredible physical feats that the Japanese marvel has been showcasing throughout his career. Yoshihiro Akiyama is a perfect example of what it is like when a human being pushes himself to be great, regardless of the hurdles.

It doesn't matter what age, race, gender or religion you have, so long as you dedicate yourself to the work and transcend your self-imposed limits, you'll do wonders.

Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama ended a years-long feud with Shinya Aoki at ONE X

In one of the most memorable highlights of the massively unforgettable ONE X card, Yoshihiro Akiyama proved why he's an ageless wonder.

The Japanese phenom put on a comeback for the ages when he put away his bitter rival, fellow Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki. The bout was the culmination of a 14-year blood feud between the two.

The fight didn't start very well for the absolutely jacked 'Sexyama'. Akiyama spent most of the opening round carrying Aoki on his back while the 38-year-old hunted for submissions. Considering how many submissions Aoki pulled off in that position, it was incredible how Akiyama survived the round without getting choked out.

Akiyama blitzed Aoki early in the second round, dropping him and ending the fight via TKO. The win was Akiyama's first in over two years and also one of his most inspirational comeback victories.

Akiyama astounded the crowd at an already-amazing event so much that he earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE.

Watch the full fight here:

