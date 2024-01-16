WATCH: Sickness-stricken Shamil Gasanov puts the clamps on Oh Ho Taek in calculated victory at ONE Fight Night 18

Number four-rated featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov has successfully defended his place in the upper echelon of contenders in the weight class after a dominant victory over Oh Ho Taek in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 last January 12 that went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship posted a few highlights of Gasanov’s beating of the South Korean with knee strikes. They captioned the post with:

"It's a whole different game 🦵💥 @shamilcobra ⁠🇺🇸🇨🇦"

The powerful knee strikes by the 28-year-old Russian shown in the video were only one facet of his lopsided beating, as he rag-dolled him throughout the 15-minute battle, which saw him threaten multiple submission attempts and ground-and-pound strikes. Despite his superior grappling prowess, ‘The Cobra’ came up short of scoring a stoppage victory.

Gasanov also revealed in his post-fight interview following the win that he performed poorly during the match due to the food poisoning he suffered right before the fight, which greatly affected his stamina and endurance. This was also the same reason why he chose a grappling-heavy fight strategy instead of engaging in a striking battle with Oh.

Shamil Gasanov looks to inch closer to a world title match after latest victory at ONE Fight Night 18

Even with a bit of disappointment from his latest showing, Gasanov is confident that he will move up in the rankings and move closer to his goal of fighting for the ONE featherweight MMA world title, which will be contested by defending world champion Tang Kai and interim world champion Thanh Le on March 1 at ONE 166, which goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

This latest victory has improved his record to two wins and one loss in the world’s largest martial arts organization and a bounce-back victory after sustaining a second-round defeat at the hands of former world title challenger and current first-ranked divisional contender Garry Tonon in July 2023 at ONE Fight Night 12.

