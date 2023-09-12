WATCH: Stamp, Danielle Kelly, Ham, and ONE Fight Night 14’s women stars feature in inspiring highlight reel

Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex, submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly, and ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan are just a few of the women who will step inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Some of the best women in the world of combat sports will take the spotlight later this month as ONE Championship returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ahead of the promotion’s highly anticipated return to Lion City, ONE is offering fans a look at some of the best highlights from ONE Fight Night 14’s top stars.

"Meet some of the elite athletes competing at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, including three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex, South Korean MMA legend Ham Seo Hee, American BJJ sensation Danielle Kelly, longtime ONE strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan, and more!"

In the main event of the evening, Stamp Fairtex will attempt to make history by capturing her third world title in as many sports when she faces No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s MMA atomweight world championship

In the co-main event, world champions will collide as teen phenom Smilla Sundell returns to the art of eight limbs to defend her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against the reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Both women enter the bout with perfect records under the ONE Championship banner.

Fans will also see Danielle Kelly returning to the Circle with a shot at becoming the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion. Standing in her way will be a familiar foe in Jessa Khan. The Cambodian-American makes her promotional debut riding a five-match win streak, including an IBJJF world championship victory.

Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan will also be in action as she meets Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking bout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.