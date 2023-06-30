WATCH: Stamp Fairtex – ONE Championship’s three-sport megastar

ONE Championship shared a tribute video for Stamp Fairtex’s success in the promotion.

Since making her promotional debut in July 2018, Stamp has solidified herself as a ONE Championship legend through MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. The Thai superstar has plenty of accomplishments in ONE, including the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Title, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

After eighteen fights in ONE, the combat sports promotion honored her with a YouTube video featuring over two hours of footage. The tribute video featured the following caption:

“Before Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex fights Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title on September 1, relive the former kickboxing and Muay Thai queen's incredible ONE career so far, featuring her stunning body kick knockout of Alyse Anderson, her slick armbar submission of Ritu Phogat, her historic World Title victories, and MORE!”

Stamp Fairtex last fought at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout at ONE’s first on-site event in North America. The 25-year-old earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and a guaranteed spot in an upcoming interim atomweight world title fight.

On September 1, Stamp will take on Ham Seo Hee, who holds a 3-0 promotional record, to determine the atomweight queen until Angela Lee returns. The ONE interim women’s atomweight world title matchup is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which doesn’t have a confirmed location.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

