Stamp Fairtex doesn’t care about being a big star: “I’m just a fighter”

Throughout her time at ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex has become one of the biggest stars on the promotion’s roster. While she has the charisma and personality to be liked by global fans, the Thai striking prodigy can certainly back it up inside the Circle with phenomenal performances.

From the start of her run with the promotion, she became a big name by making history as the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous two-sport world champion. Holding both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, she didn’t stop there and decided to step outside her comfort zone in search of a third world championship in a new ruleset.

Competing in MMA may not have led to a third World Championship belt yet, but the chances of that happening seem likely to happen soon. Her victory over Alyse Anderson at ONE's on-ground debut show in the United States earned her a shot against Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world championship gold.

That evening, the Thai took out the American athlete with a vicious body shot in the second round of their pivotal atomweight showdown. Despite the possibility of becoming the organization's first athlete to hold three different world titles in three separate disciplines, Stamp says she doesn't want to associate herself with being a star.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“I don’t know about being a big star. I’m just a fighter.”

North American viewers can rewatch Stamp’s incredible performance at ONE Fight Night 10 via the full event replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes