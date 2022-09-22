Watch: Stamp Fairtex’s electric debut in the ONE Championship circle

Before Stamp Fairtex squares off with Malysia’s Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, re-watch her electric debut against ‘The Knockout Queen’ Asha Roka at ONE: Dreams of Gold.

In the lead up to her clash with Roka, Stamp had already dipped her toes in MMA waters. She made massive headlines in her first bout against Rashi Shinde at Rich Franklin’s ONE: Warrior Series in 2018. The bout ended as quickly as it began with Stamp delivering a 19-second head-kick KO.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series 😳#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/fMV8bJUqod

She returned to MMA competition against Asha Roka after conquering the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

With that said, the Muay Thai striker sent shockwaves across the MMA world when she tore Roka apart with a collection of hidden weapons - from punches and leg kicks to brutal ground-and-pound, Stamp’s skills were on full display.

Demoralized and beaten, the Indian boxer eventually tapped out after Stamp locked her in a tight rear-naked choke in the third round.

Re-live Stamp Fairtex’s shocking MMA debut against Asha Roka below:

The Thai superstar went on to compete in and win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix to stake her claim for the atomweight world title. While she failed to capture the crown from reigning queen Angela Lee, Stamp remains the No.1-ranked contender and it will not be easy to wrest that position away from her.

Stamp Fairtex in “battle mode” for Jihin Radzuan showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2

Stamp Fairtex is feeling fierce and strong as she heads towards her first battle with Malaysian sensation Jihin Radzuan on September 30.

The two warriors will contend for the No. 1-ranked spot in a high stakes atomweight match. Given what's on the line, it’s going to be an all-out war.

Radzuan is coming off a big win against Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata this past March, earning her a fight with the top-ranked Thai superstar.

Stamp, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from her submission loss against atomweight queen Angela Lee. In her latest Instagram post, Stamp proved she’s in battle mode as she’s seen working the pads with her coach.

Catch the footage below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far