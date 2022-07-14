Relive the action-packed Stamp Fairtex-Julie Mezabarba showdown from ONE: NextGen

Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba had a barnburner of a fight when they met in 2021. Their match was in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals and neither was looking to back down.

ONE Championship recently shared this fight on YouTube:

"Relive the best action from the intense MMA brawl between ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex and Brazilian upstart Julie Mezabarba!"

Watch Stamp vs. Mezabarba below:

In this bout, the Brazilian actively looked to counter her opponent's heavy kicking game. She would catch strikes or throw overhands. However, Stamp's rapid attacks wore her sown. The Thai fighter landed authoritative combinations to Mezabarba's legs, body, and head.

Mezabarba tried to close the distance with jumping elbows but struggled to find success with this strategy. An iconic moment happened when the Brazilian combatant caught a kick from Stamp, and while holding her leg, the two exchanged a volley of punches.

When Mezabarba did close the distance, she would progress from the clinch and earn takedowns. However, many of these were reversed and Stamp was even able to get into full mount and land ground-and-pound. The Brazilian fighter even gave up her back and Stamp nearly finished the fight via submission.

Stamp Fairtex would be deemed the winner of this fight. She would go on to win the entire tournament and earn the title of ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix champion.

Stamp Fairtex wants an MMA championship

The Thai-born fighter is a two-sport world champion, having held world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She transitioned to MMA, won a Grand Prix title, and challenged for a divisional title but lost.

Atomweight queen Angela Lee is a veteran of ONE and proved too much for Stamp Fairtex. The reigning world champion added another title defense when she stopped Stamp via submission earlier in 2022.

However, the loss has pushed Stamp even more. She said that she still wants an MMA ONE Championship world title and believes that in a rematch, she can stop Angela Lee. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she said:

"After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it... I need to train my Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills more, for sure. And I should be more careful in the next one.”

Stamp has no fight officially booked just yet. However, fans are predicting that she will be back in the circle before the end of 2022.

