"One. Punch. Power!" - Julie Mezabarba cracks the punch machine prior to Jenelyn Olsim fight at ONE 158

Brazil's Julie Mezabarba will face Jenelyn Olsim on June 3 at ONE 158. This atomweight fighter packs some power in her punches. ONE Championship shared a video on Instagram of Mezabarba throwing an overhand right at a punch machine.

"One. Punch. Power! Julie Mezabarba throws down with Jenelyn Olsim this FRIDAY at ONE 158!... #ONE158. Fri 3 June."

Julie Mezabarba and Jenelyn Olsim will be competing to climb the ranks of the competitive women's atomweight division. Both fighters are coming off a loss and will be hungry for a win at ONE 158. The atomweight division is loaded with great talent such as Angela Lee, Stamp Fairtex, Ritu Phogat, and Ham Seo Hee, among others.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Julie Mezabarba returns to the Circle tomorrow!



Julie Mezabarba returns to the Circle tomorrow!

Julie Mezabarba motivated by her son

Being a single mom has motivated Mezabarba to push herself in her MMA career. She feels that ONE Championship has given her and her son a chance to succeed. In an interview with the promotion, the Brazilian explained:

"Signing with [ONE Championship] and giving my son a better life motivated me to chase my dream. Now, I know I’m on the right path."

She has made many sacrifices in her life to get to where she is today. Fighting professionally with ONE Championship reassures her that she has made the right decision:

"Being a single mother is not easy, but thanks to God and my family, my son has never had any trouble... I have abdicated a lot of things to believe in my dream. I gave up college, and I gave up taking on my mother’s pizza restaurant – which would give me a good life financially – because she said she would only put me in charge of it if I quit fighting."

The Brazilian hopes that she can motivate others to also follow their dreams. At ONE 158, she will be facing Filipino fighter Jenelyn Olsim. Both of these combatants will be looking to earn a shot at the top of the stacked atomweight division. A win is vital for both on Friday, June 3.

